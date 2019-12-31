Mitchell Hits Out At 'Shameless Partisanship' Over Kelly, Culmer Honours

By FARRAH JOHNSON
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said the Official Opposition disagrees with the selection of former Olympian Godfrey Kelly and Free National Movement chairman Carl Culmer for Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 New Year’s Honours.
In a statement Mr Mitchell said the nomination of these two men displayed a government that is driven by “shameless partisanship” since there was “no objective evidence” to support their awards.
“It appears that Mr Culmer is being rewarded by the prime minister for his very harmful brand of personal political attacks, diatribe and invective while unwittingly providing political cover and justification for every corrupt misdeed by this FNM administration,” the statement read.
Mr Mitchell also questioned the selection of Mr Kelly for the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG).
“The knighthood for Godfrey Kelly is a continued and studied attempt to rewrite Bahamian history. This is the man who presided as Minister of Education in the last ignoble UBP administration and was responsible for the education policies that retarded the country's growth and national development, under educating the black majority in the country. What has he done since then to make national amends?”
Further claiming the FNM administration is known for attempting to rewrite history he added: “People will remember the FNM making Sir Roland Symonette, the former premier, a national hero, a man who opposed the creation of the nation. The FNM continues to debase and devalue our national patrimony.”
He insisted that history should not be rewritten and urged the government to “cease trying to make right what was wrong.”
Comments
Chucky 10 hours, 57 minutes ago
Eddie then told me Mitchell was scene at the bar off blue hill rd with the young boy. Photos all over online , Eddie said it was gross , just gross.
Why has nobody reported this or investigated this?
Topdude 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
Envy and jealousy are traits which are unbecoming of someone of your moral character. Be patient and in time you will be honored. In the interim you need to remember the saying that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Or put another way, those who try to hide in the closet will be outed when the stones bruckup their glass houses.
K4C 55 minutes ago
Fred Mitchell
Better to Remain Silent and Be Thought a Fool than to Speak and Remove All Doubt
birdiestrachan 30 minutes ago
These honors have become a comedy show. It means nothing. .
but did any one really expect any better from this crew. I would not want my name in the mix, it seems to be a degrading mess.
