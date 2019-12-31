Mitchell Hits Out At 'Shameless Partisanship' Over Kelly, Culmer Honours

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said the Official Opposition disagrees with the selection of former Olympian Godfrey Kelly and Free National Movement chairman Carl Culmer for Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 New Year’s Honours.

In a statement Mr Mitchell said the nomination of these two men displayed a government that is driven by “shameless partisanship” since there was “no objective evidence” to support their awards.

“It appears that Mr Culmer is being rewarded by the prime minister for his very harmful brand of personal political attacks, diatribe and invective while unwittingly providing political cover and justification for every corrupt misdeed by this FNM administration,” the statement read.

Mr Mitchell also questioned the selection of Mr Kelly for the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG).

“The knighthood for Godfrey Kelly is a continued and studied attempt to rewrite Bahamian history. This is the man who presided as Minister of Education in the last ignoble UBP administration and was responsible for the education policies that retarded the country's growth and national development, under educating the black majority in the country. What has he done since then to make national amends?”

Further claiming the FNM administration is known for attempting to rewrite history he added: “People will remember the FNM making Sir Roland Symonette, the former premier, a national hero, a man who opposed the creation of the nation. The FNM continues to debase and devalue our national patrimony.”

He insisted that history should not be rewritten and urged the government to “cease trying to make right what was wrong.”