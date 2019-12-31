The Office of the Prime Minister released a video on New Year's Eve entitled 'We're making progress', with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis saying 'over the last two and a half years, we've done many things as a nation and as a government that we can all be really proud of.'
TalRussell 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
Yeah, no. Goodness Gracious Me is a grammarly badly spoken English-language sketch comedy show, created by PMO's production team comrades Erica, produced and directed by Acee - intended create an misleading atmosphere vehicle stretching the truth. You can't make this PMO's stretch the propaganda vehicle up, you just, cant.
birdiestrachan 36 minutes ago
It is said a true liar believes his own lies. doc is a true Liar he believes his own lies.
Doc remember VAT the lies you told then increased it 60% and the list goes on.
Only a real fool will believe anything that comes out of your mouth.
