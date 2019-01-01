Valley Boys Are Unofficial Winners Of New Year's Junkanoo Parade

Valley Boys are the unofficial winners of the New Year's Junkanoo Parade.
In the unofficial results announced on Tuesday night, they finished in first place followed by Roots then Saxons, One Family and Genesis.
More news to come.
Valley Boys are the unofficial winners of the New Year's Junkanoo Parade.
In the unofficial results announced on Tuesday night, they finished in first place followed by Roots then Saxons, One Family and Genesis.
More news to come.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID