Valley Boys Are Unofficial Winners Of New Year's Junkanoo Parade

Valley Boys on Bay Street in the New Year's Parade.

As of Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Valley Boys are the unofficial winners of the New Year's Junkanoo Parade.

In the unofficial results announced on Tuesday night, they finished in first place followed by Roots then Saxons, One Family and Genesis.

