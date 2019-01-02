Murder Toll Lowest In Nine Years

By RASHAD ROLLE



Tribune Staff Reporter



rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE country closed out 2018 with 91 reported murders, the fewest in nine years, according to The Tribune’s records.

Not since 2010, when 94 people were murdered, have fewer than 100 murders been recorded in a single year.

Eighty seven people were murdered in 2009. Authorities are now aiming to keep the murder tally below 90 in 2019, National Security Minister Marvin Dames has said.

He and law enforcement officials have credited police actions for the murder rate decline.

Yesterday, Free National Movement chairman Carl Culmer tied the murder decline to the Minnis administration being in power. “I’m happy that the work of the FNM has paid off,” he told this newspaper, “and that the plans and work we have set (in motion) have paid off. It shows the FNM is living up to one of their promises.”

He nonetheless denied the party is claiming credit for the decline, saying: “We’re not claiming anything. We’re putting the tools in place. If you listen to the minister and commissioner, they say no one can predict when a murder is going to take place, but at the end of the day the most we can do is put the tools in place and talk about prevention. We’re not claiming victory. One murder is too many.”

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson is expected to host a year in review press conference next Tuesday, where final crime statistics for 2018 should be presented. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is also expected to discuss the murder rate decline in his first national address of the year.

The final 2018 killing to be classified as a murder was a December 21 death of a still unidentified man. Police considered classifying his shooting death near an abandoned building on Hampton Street in Stapledon Gardens as self-defence, but classified it as murder after speaking to witnesses, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

ACP Fernander said people held in custody have been released while police follow significant leads.

Police recorded 127 murders in 2011; 111 murders in 2012; 119 murders in 2013; 123 murders in 2014; 146 in 2015; 111 in 2016 and 122 in 2017.