Minister Hails Bma's Quality Ranking Move

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has moved up six spots to second place on an international ranking that measures the quality of a country’s shipping registry.

Renward Wells, pictured, minister of transport and local government, hailed the BMA’s achievement after it announced that for a 10th consecutive year it has been included on the Paris MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) whitelist of flag state performance.

“The BMA’s impressive track record of delivering quality service, as demonstrated by this positive outcome, is remarkable and one that The Bahamas, our customers and industry partners should be extremely proud of,” Mr Wells said.

J Denise Lewis-Johnson, the BMA’s chairman, added: “Port state inspection is one of the recognised industry indicators of quality performance, and this achievement by The Bahamas within Paris MOU ports once again demonstrates the BMA’s commitment to the highest standards, and is evidence of our ships adhering to these standards.”

The White List represents flags or shipping registries whose vessels have a consistently low detention record while in port. The Bahamas’ record within the Paris MOU aligns with the lowest-ever number of annual detentions following port state control inspections in 2018, which recognises and rewards vessels, their owners and flag administrations for their commitment to safety and quality.

“This level of compliance is very much a collaborative approach, and the BMA extends its congratulations and appreciation to all Bahamian ship owners, managers and their shipboard crew for ensuring that Bahamas-registered ships comply with the international convention requirements and avoid delays following port state inspection,” said Captain Dwain Hutchinson, the BMA’s managing director and chief executive.

The Bahamas is considered a “low risk” flag within the Tokyo MoU, and has also secured Qualship 21 status from the US Coast Guard. That recognises and rewards ships, their owners and flag administrations for their commitment to safety and quality.

Established in 1995, the government-controlled BMA is responsible for regulating Bahamian-registered ships worldwide and the fulfillment of international obligations pertaining to The Bahamas as a flag state. With a head office in The Bahamas, it has a network of regional offices worldwide in the UK, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan and the US.

The BMA now has a fleet of more than 1,500 ships, consisting of some 65 million gross tons.