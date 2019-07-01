Tourism Teams With Pageant Organisers

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday said it has teamed with a fitness pageant organiser to bring 300 contestants to The Bahamas for a four-day competition from August 7-10.

In a statement, it described the WBFF Worlds Bahamas pageant as “the super bowl of fitness”, with competitors set to travel from the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, Africa and southeast Asia for the event that will be hosted in the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Convention Centre.

WBFF Worlds Bahamas 2019 is organised by Canada-based World Beauty Fitness and Fashion (WBFF), which stages pageants around the world showcasing fitness, beauty and fashion. WBFF Worlds Bahamas will be the climax of a series of regional and national competitions held around the world within the past several months.

“The Ministry of Tourism is very excited about this collaboration between our organisation and the WBFF. This partnership will bring the WBFF signature event to our destination over two consecutive years, in 2019 and again in 2020,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism.

“This partnership is mutually rewarding for both parties. The WBFF relishes the opportunity to bring its culminating pageant to a dream vacation destination, the islands of The Bahamas.”

WBFF events are closely followed by on the social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The social media exposure that The Bahamas will obtain through hosting this event ties to the main elements of its marketing strategy, which is to build brand awareness and heighten the country’s visibility in source markets such as the US, Canada, and Europe.