Rental Delays Force Continued Load Shedding

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light’s generation challenges are continuing and have been exacerbated by the delay of some rental generators.

Load shedding was continued in portions of eastern New Providence yesterday, with many residents lashing out on the power provider’s Facebook page that they had been suffering in the heat for hours.

This included one woman who complained that her sick father and his nurses on the Eastern Road had been without power for three hours.

A BPL spokesperson told The Tribune that rental generators with 14 megawatts of power were up and running since Sunday afternoon.

Last week, BPL executives said last week the rental units were to be fully installed by last Saturday.

“There was a delay with the rest and it may be exacerbating the issue but it is not the cause of it,” a BPL spokesman told The Tribune. “So the load shedding is continuing because of the generation shortfall.”

An additional four megawatts of power were expected to be in operation today to help alleviate the strain of the generation shortfall.

Yesterday’s power cuts were a continuation of weekend outages, which were widespread. The issues continued well into the afternoon with BPL reporting shortly before 4pm that Palmetto Village, Carmichael Road west, Kennedy Subdivision, Winton #2, East Street South #2, Spanse Invest, Harbourside West, Lyford Cay, Soldier Road west, Moss Road and Village Road were all offline.

On Facebook, consumers did not hold back their emotions as they blasted BPL for continued disruptions that have affected many in various ways. One customer went as far as calling for the resignations of the company’s entire executive board.

BPL apologised a little over a week ago after rolling power cuts affected the entire island.

BPL chairman Donovan Moxey at the time called it an anomaly as he said it was unacceptable that there had been widespread load shedding, grossly inconveniencing thousands of paying customers.

At the time, he explained that BPL took measures to avoid continuous load shedding.

He said the company did anticipate elevated summer demand and had planned to have rental generators in place by June 18. However rainy weather created a delay in their delivery.

He also noted then that BPL had anticipated that the rental Aggreko units to be fully installed between last Wednesday and Friday at a cost of just under $2m a month.

As for when the situation is expected to get better, Mr Moxey said realistically not until this fall, when the new power plant is expected to be fully functional.