Uwi's Bermudez To Make Keynote Speech

ROBERT Bermudez, chancellor of the University of the West Indies, will be the keynote speaker for a public discussion scheduled for July 15 at UWI House Restaurant on University Drive, Nassau.

Mr Bermudez, the university's 6th chancellor and highest office-holder in the UWI system, will present on the theme: ‘‘UWI: One University, A Family of Graduates - Building Nations with a Global Impact."

The event is geared towards students and alumni of UWI, and will also feature a panel discussion which will address challenges the university faces, as well as proposals and solutions that can help remediate various issues.

Mr Bermudez’s vision for the university outlines a keen sense of the mission, effectiveness, relevance and interdependence of academia and the economy.

Working as an entrepreneur for over 40 years, Mr Bermudez has grown his family-owned business to a regional business throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. He has also served as chairman or board director for several other corporate bodies in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.

The chancellor is scheduled to visit the country from July 14-16. During his trip, he will also tour UWI’s Centre of Hotel and Tourism Management; Open Campus and School of Clinical Medicine and Research.