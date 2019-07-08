Video: Flooding On West Bay Street After Heavy Rain

The Bahamas has been drenched by heavy rain over the last few days. This video, taken in Nassau on Sunday, shows severe flooding on West Bay Street next to The Pointe development after a downpour.
ohdrap4 5 minutes ago
i remember the great flood of june 1997. i was headed downtown on a bus to make payments at the then bank of the bahamas acrrosss from the BCHilton, it started to rain and, by the time we came down cumberland street, the corner was flooded, I stayed in the bus, and recall people wading in the water in front of stop-n-shop.
