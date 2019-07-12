Mother Charged With Assault, Son With Causing Harm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER and her minor son were arraigned on Friday in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court – one for assault and the other for causing harm.

The 40-year-old Freeport woman appeared in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith on the charge of assault. It is alleged that on July 5, at Freeport, the accused unlawfully assaulted Aaliyah Edgecombe.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Her son, a juvenile aged 17, was charged with causing harm. He was not required to enter a plea to the charge, and is expected to appear before the next sitting of the Juvenile Panel on August 8 when he will enter a plea.

Carlson Shurland represented the pair. He asked the judge to grant reasonable bail to both mother and son.

“I am concerned in the case of mother because she has a little baby and she needs to be home. And her son is a young man and I do not think putting kids in the system willy-nilly because no one understands what that does when you put them (minors) in the system."

Magistrate Smith granted the mother bail in the amount of $1,000 with one suretor. He also ordered that she not interfere with any witnesses directly or indirectly, or her bail would be revoked and she would be remanded in custody.

In the case of the minor, the judge explained to the accused and his attorney that magistrates do not grant bail for the offence of causing harm, however, he granted the minor bail with conditions.

He warned that if the conditions are breached bail would be revoked and the juvenile would be remanded in custody.

Magistrate Smith granted the teen bail in the amount of $2,500 with one suretor. He ordered the teen to report to Central Police Station every Friday before 6pm. He was also to refrain from going to public places, unless with an adult.

“If it comes to my attention that you were at a public place without an adult bail will be revoked and you will be remanded,” the judge said.

He adjourned both matters to August 8.