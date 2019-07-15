Freeport Man Charged With Two Counts Of Attempted Murder

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FREEPORT man on Friday was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Edvardo Evans, 33, of Bruce Avenue, appeared in court before Magistrate Charlton Smith where it alleged that on Sunday, July 7 at Freeport, he, being concerned with others, attempted to murder Antonio Johnson and Jude Patrick Young.

Evans was represented by lawyer Rufus Allen. He was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until September 10 when the matter is expected to proceed by way of voluntary bill of indictment.