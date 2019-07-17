Kpmg Hires Digital And It Team Leader

KPMG (Bahamas) has announced the appointment of Nico Maritz as a director in its advisory services team.

He will be responsible for leading KPMG's digital and IT advisory practices, bringing to bear technology skills from more than 22 years' experience in multiple sectors in South Africa; The Bahamas and wider Caribbean; North America, Jersey; the UK; Europe; and Asia.

"KPMG remains a trusted advisor to the world's most demanding clients. Its role as an advisor to the public and private sector is essential to driving efficiency and operational improvements, given the many opportunities that stand at the forefront of our national dialogue," said Mr Maritz.

"I fully expect to leverage my past experience, along with KPMG's global platform and local presence, to support impactful contributions in the community."

Mr Maritz is a member of the Institute of Directors and the British Computer Society. He has several industry certifications from Microsoft and Hewlett Packard, and has also completed the Collas Crill Executive Management Programme at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.

Mr Maritz has worked at Atlantis and, more recently, in the international financial services sector for Link Asset Services, which has operations in eight countries.

"Digital transformation is top of the agenda for boards of directors across The Bahamas and globally, as well as in Government," said Simon Townend, head of advisory for KPMG in The Bahamas. "While technology has been around a long time, the power of digital solutions today has advanced at a breathtaking pace.

"Firms are differentiating themselves through the deployment of technology across their organisations - from the front office to the back office, connecting their enterprise with powerful technology solutions to become more competitive and provide better service. Governments are also looking at how they can intelligently deploy technology to become more efficient and to provide the best possible service experience to the population.

"As a firm we successfully launched our digital transformation services in 2017. We are committed to investing in the best and brightest talent, and in this regard we are very pleased to welcome Nico to take our digital services to the next level."