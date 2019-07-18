Bahamian Music Icon Gunned Down In His Own Home

By RIEL MAJOR

BAHAMIAN musician Sylvester "Sly" Roker was killed after a home invasion in the Turks and Caicos Islands yesterday morning.

According to Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police, around 3.05am yesterday officers received reports that armed assailants entered a home on Bay Road and opened fire on a man.

Police and medical units were dispatched, and the victim was pronounced dead at 4.43am at the hospital.

Speaking on the incident, TCI Commissioner of Police James Smith said: "This is a traumatic situation for the victim's family and friends. While there are many emotions, I can tell you that my officers are committed to bringing the facts to light. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation. We are collecting evidence and would like to hear from all available witnesses. We are asking anyone in our community with information regarding the incident to contact 911 or 18008477 anonymously."

Roker, 65, is said to be a father of 17.

In an interview with The Tribune, his son Jamal Rodgers said his father was a Bahamian icon and that news of his death has shocked relatives.

Mr Rodgers said: "It's rough to wake up to phone calls that you know your father has been murdered, words can't explain how you feel. The news that we got was a home invasion and he was shot multiple times about the body and that's all the information that I have."

Roker's daughter, Raeh Williams, posted an emotional message about his death on her Facebook page yesterday.

"To wake up with calls from Turks & Caicos this morning broke my heart," she wrote. "Our father Sly Roker was killed this morning. He was able to relay what happened although he didn't survive, so we give thanks for his journey as unfortunate as it is.

"We are very confused and sad, but wanted to let friends and family know. One of my sisters lives in Turks and is helping his brothers sort through the situation. Some of us will travel today, tomorrow and the weekend. Please keep my siblings in prayer, especially my sister there dealing with this. We give thanks for his journey!"

Obie Pindling, friend and Visage Band member, said every musician and entertainer from the '60s and '70s looked up to Roker.

He said: "I still can't get over the devastating news out of Turks. It really shocked me because he was really and truly one of those musicians from the '70s as young men learning to play music, we really respected him. We really did.

"He and I had a fantastic relationship over the years, and we reconnected last year. (I wanted) his permission to re-record his song and he said, 'Obie I'd be honoured if you guys did it'."

Mr Pindling said Roker was a youthful, vibrant, energetic and wonderful person and the Bahamas has lost a legend.

"Sly always was cracking jokes and would say something to make you laugh. Sly was a fantastic and wonderful person. Couple of weeks ago we lost Mdeez one of the young upcoming superstars and now we have weeks later we are lost a legend to crime," he said.

The Bahamian entertainer was mostly known for his songs "Hollywood Humpty Dumpy" and "Give It Up Baby" which was recently remade this year by Visage.