32-Year-Old Charged With Stabbing Man To Death

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday with stabbing another man to death during an argument last week.

D’Javon Johnson, of Cox Way, was arraigned on a single murder charge stemming from Nicartha “Twin” Murphy’s death on July 10.

According to initial reports, Johnson and Murphy were in the parking lot of an establishment on East Street South and Cox Way when they got into an argument. When the fight escalated, both of them ended up stabbing each other about the body.

Both men were taken to hospital, where Murphy was later pronounced dead.

Johnson was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to August 19 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.