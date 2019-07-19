Man Shot Dead In Abaco

A MAN was shot dead on Friday afternoon in Abaco.

Police were alerted shortly after 1pm to shots being fired in the area of the Mudd.

On arriving at the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic by emergency personnel but later died of his injuries.

Police say they are following significant leads but appealed to the public for any information that could assist. Anyone with information is asked to call Marsh Harbour Police Station on 367-3437/367-2569 or call 911/919.