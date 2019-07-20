Man Shot Dead In Abaco

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
ABACO Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot dead in the Mud’s Haitian community on Friday afternoon.
According to reports, a 25-year-old man was shot shortly after 1pm when officers were alerted to gunshots fired in the area of the Mudd.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in his body. EMS personnel took the victim to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where he died of his injuries.
A man is currently assisting police with their investigation.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said police are appealing to the public for any information that can assist with their investigation to call Marsh Harbour Police Station at telephone numbers 367-3437/367-2569 or call 911/919 or the nearest police station.
MassExodus 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nobody is surprised here. Not quite sure why the Shanty Town matter is still in front of the courts. It needs to be dealt with ASAP. More crime, disease, and illegality will only happen until this area is legally regulated, like it should be.
Bonefishpete 1 day, 10 hours ago
Just bringing Nassau Values to Abaco.
TheMadHatter 1 day, 9 hours ago
People underestimate the high cost of cheap labour.
