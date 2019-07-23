Buddy Hosts Clinic

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE University of the Bahamas has partnered with Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield to host an elite invitational basketball clinic for top high school players in the country.

At a press conference yesterday, UB president Rodney Smith revealed that UB Athletics will work with the NBA player as he hosts the Hope 24 basketball clinic, which will feature "24 elite high school male basketball players."

"Buddy Hield will lead a team of his NBA colleagues and UB men's head basketball coach Baccus Rolle, along with high school and college coaches," Mr Smith said.

"...At the end of the clinic the MVP will be offered a full scholarship to the University of The Bahamas inclusive of a book award and a meal plan."

Stating that he is "always big on helping [and] giving back to the community," Mr Hield said that he was "really excited" about the initiative and felt "blessed to be a part of the opportunity."

"It's always going to be about kids and giving them better opportunities," the Grand Bahama native said.

"…So that was instilled in me and I'm just grateful to be able to give back to the community and inspire the next generation because that inspired me to be where I am today."

Mr Hield also commended UB for offering a scholarship to the most valuable player of the clinic and said that it was very important because it gives a young man a chance to receive his education locally.

"This is not focused on Freeport and Nassau because everybody knows that I'm more about giving the whole Bahamas an opportunity," he added.

"We have kids from San Salvador there, the Berry Islands, Abaco, Andros … so I want to give everybody a fair chance.

"Thank you to everybody for making this dream come true and I'm sure the child who receives this scholarship will be grateful too."

Bacchus Rolle, UB Men's Basketball head coach, said he was also pleased about the partnership and was excited to see the university's athletic department grow.

"We have to do our very best to try and keep our talent home," he said.

"The more athletic or the better players usually try to or look to go to Canada or the United States to fulfill their academic or athletic aspirations but if we can keep those players here, we will really see this programme begin to take off and grow."

The clinic, scheduled for July 22-26, will take place in the Kendall Isaacs Gymnasium.