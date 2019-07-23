'Buddy' Opens Hope Elite 24 Basketball Series

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Chavano 'Buddy' Hield remembers the time when he was running around trying to get an opportunity to be seen by the international scouts. Now the Grand Bahamian going into his fourth year in the National Basketball Association is opening the door for others to follow in his footsteps.

The 26-year-old Hield began the journey with the opening of The Hope Elite 24 Buddy Hield Basketball Clinic yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. The week-long clinic will conclude on Saturday with a fun day, starting at 1pm. "It's all about what the boys can take from this experience," Hield said. "If they take it serious enough, they can go to the next level. We are committed to helping them and that is why we put this on."

Hield, who grew up in Grand Bahama, said whenever a camp like this was held, he attended because he wanted to get better than his peers and he did what it took to get to the NBA.

"We want to teach them how to get to the next level and to improve their game, even if they don't get there," said Nairn, who brought in a contingent from the United States that comprised of coaches from his playing days in Wichita, Kansas, with Sunrise Christian Academy and the Oklahoma Sooners.

During the clinic, Hield, who was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans before he was traded to Sacramento, said the players will enjoy an array of activities that will make them feel as if they are one of the elite 17-and-under basketball players in the country. The list of players include Dondre Saunders, Haywood Seymour, Ethan Munroe, Tremaine Ferguson, Samuel Pinder, Paul Greene, Brandon Oloumou, Bradley Lightbourne, Valdez Edgecombe, Nathan Allen, Keithwood Stubbs, Dre Hudson, Michael Adderley, Steve George Schurton, Jermaine Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Joshua Dames, Dionysius Rolle, Martie Davis, Rolontae Knowles, Taraz Wilkie, Derico Burrows, Jenus Shepherd and Malachi McCoy.

Melissa Allen-Maynard said rather than having the basketball camp, Hield decided to invite 24 young men from throughout the Bahamas - thanks to the assistance of the Bahamas Basketball Federation - to participate in the camp.

"We looked at their stats, their characters and grades," said Allen-Maynard, who serves as the clinic coordinator. "His jersey is number 24, so he wanted 24 young men to groom them for the entire week."

BBF president Mario Bowleg was also on hand and he praised Hield for providing the opportunity for more of the country's elite basketball players to get the exposure that they deserve. "We can now include them in the pool so when we consider players for the national team to represent the country, we can look at them," he said.

"These players were selected after we selected a national team to compete overseas. "So we want to see what these players can do. We know that many are called, but few are chosen. We want to be able to identify those few, put them in a category and monitor their growth and development as elite players to play at the next level."

While they will be trained by the cadre of visiting coaches, they will also participate in an outreach programme in Bain and Grants Town where they will be distributing 300 school backpacks and they will also participate in a one-day clinic in the Sea Breeze area.

Hield made a donation for a scholarship to the University of the Bahamas on Monday to help increase the Mingoes' sporting capacity and access to education. The scholarship will be presented at the end of the camp.

Also on Saturday, the clinic will close out with a break-out day at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. There will be a three-point shoot-out, slam dunk contest and the players will be split into two teams to play against each other.

The event runs from 1-6 pm and the entry fee is $5 for children and $10 for adults.

A number of dignitaries attended the opening ceremonies for the clinic, including Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle.

"It's a tremendous thing. When we have young people committing themselves to giving back to a country that has given so much to them, I would not be here today, Mr Hield would not be here today if it was not for the foundation laid by those who went before us," she said.

"This is extraordinary, this is commendable. He is giving hope to the young men, not just in the inner city, but from all different sectors. They are here to learn and that is why I am here to show my support and commend Buddy Hield and his team for doing an excellent job."

Rolle also commended all of the other Bahamians who are making their presence felt overseas, including Tureano 'Reno' Johnson, who won the NABF's middleweight title on Thursday night and Justin Roberts, who earned his first ITF men's singles and doubles tennis titles in the past week.

She further noted that there are many more Bahamians performing at a very high level and she encouraged all of them to continue to perform at their best as they represent the 242 on the international scene.