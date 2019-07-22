Son Accused Of Killing His Mother

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE 26-year-old son of a woman found dead last week in the trunk of a car was charged with her murder in the Freeport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Tineko Weyne Duncombe, of Kings Road, Freeport, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith where he was charged with the murder of Eudelle Bevans, 52, whose body was found last Wednesday in the trunk of a silver Chevy Malibu at a junkyard in Freeport.

It is alleged Duncombe, who said he is schizophrenic, killed his mother between July 16 and July 17. According to initial police reports, officers were called to a local car junkyard on East Beach Drive where a tow truck driver had discovered the body of a woman in the trunk of a car he had been requested to move from the Queen’s Highway area earlier that morning. A man was taken into police custody for questioning shortly afterwards.

Duncombe was not represented by an attorney. However, a representative from the Department of Social Services was called to sit in and observe the proceedings on his behalf. During the arraignment, a woman identified as Ms Green from the Department of Social Services came forward and stood next to Duncombe, who appeared dishevelled.

Magistrate Smith asked who she was and why she was standing with him as the accused was not a minor.

Ms Greene told the judge the accused did not have an attorney and that no family members were in court on his behalf.

However, two women believed to be the sisters of the deceased sat quietly in court and the accused at one point during the proceedings acknowledged that one of the women was his aunt.

Woman Sergeant Rolle explained to the judge the accused was evaluated by a doctor and was diagnosed with a mental disorder.

“We were advised by the (Office of the) Attorney General to have someone from the Department of Social Services present with him (during the arraignment),” she explained.

Magistrate Smith told the accused that due to the nature of the offence he was not required to enter a plea to the charge of murder.

When asked if he had anything to say, Duncombe said ‘no’.

When asked if he was on medication, he replied “Yes sir.”

The accused told the judge he is a patient at the Rand Memorial Hospital and was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013.

He told the judge he does not have the medication he needs right now because the hospital was out of it at the time.

Magistrate Smith ordered Duncombe attend the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for evaluation, however he was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until September 16.

The matter is expected to proceed by voluntary bill of indictment.