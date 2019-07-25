Messi's New Club

LIONEL Messi, according to many experts the finest soccer player in the world, has been relaxing at the luxury Ocean Club resort on Paradise Island this week.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Argentina, right, and Barcelona, is on holiday with his family.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been enjoying a break from football after Argentina were knocked out of the Copa America at the semi-final stage. The star was handed a one-match ban and a £1,200 fine after he was sent off in Argentina's Copa America third-place playoff with Chile.

It is not known when Messi will return to Spain to begin preparations for next season but Barcelona have confirmed he will be back to captain the side against Arsenal on August 4.

In July 2016, Messi posed for photographs in Atlantis with fans and was seen on a boat in The Bahamas with his partner Antonella Roccuzzo and their sons.