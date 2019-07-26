Children's Ward Evacuated After Cooling Problem

PATIENTS of Princess Margaret Hospital’s Children’s Ward were temporarily relocated to the hospital’s former Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday evening, following insufficient cooling capacity to the ward.

“Minor wear and tear issues were discovered, which affected the air conditioning function on the ward,” hospital officials said in a press release.

PMH management apologised for any inconvenience caused and said further updates will be provided to the public as necessary.

Earlier this month, PMH suspended non-emergency surgeries for nearly a week while it investigated possible sabotage at the hospital’s chiller system in the Critical Care Block.

The system was fully restored after a rental chiller unit was installed.

Last week, PHA said the installation of the “250-ton rental chiller unit will provide service to the CCB during the upgrade of the new permanent chiller system at the hospital. It is anticipated that the installation of the new chillers will extend over the next five months. As a result of the impending works, the main driveway to the legacy entrance of PMH located off Shirley Street at Burnside Lane will be closed to vehicular traffic.”

PHA has substantial evidence indicating the chilling system was failing because it was being tampered with, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said.

He said police are investigating the matter.

“We have made a decision that the results of the investigation, if there are findings and if there are recommendations for prosecution, justice should be served,” Dr Sands said recently. “So, let the chips fall where they may. No matter who it is that’s involved.”