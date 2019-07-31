$37,000 Donation For Children's Home

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY Brenford Christie, a trustee of the Alice Sauberli Trust, donated $37,000 to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home yesterday.

Mr Christie also made a personal commitment to purchase ten cribs sorely needed at the Home.

Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell and Senate President Katherine Smith both commended Mr Christie at a press event.

Alice Sauberli was a wealthy Swiss winter resident of Freeport. After her death, a Trust was established in 1989 by Mr Christie, who has made donations to various causes and organisations over the years.

According to Mr Christie, this latest donation to the Home represents the final amount of funds that had remained in the Trust. He is one of the two remaining surviving trustees.

“I made recommendation that we terminate the Trust and pay the proceeds by way of donation to the GB Children’s Home and (the other trustee who is a Swiss lawyer) agreed to that,” Mr Christie said.

The attorney noted that the very first donation from the Trust was made in 1991 to Lady Henrietta St George for the GB Children’s Home. Donations, he said, were also made to the Special Olympics, FIDA (International Federation of Woman Lawyers) to assist with their scholarship programme at the College of the Bahamas, now University of the Bahamas.

He said that the donations were made privately out of the public spotlight.

Mr Christie explained that some two months ago he ran into Senate President Katherine Smith, who mentioned the Children’s Home during their conversation.

“I was aware of their issues for quite sometime and so I said to Kay that I will make a commitment to assist,” Mr Christie said.

Yesterday, Mr Campbell said that the government relies on “valuable” partnerships that can help those who are in need and most vulnerable in society.

He called for a moment of silence in recognition of Ms Alice Sauberli.

“We are here because somebody saw fit, realising they could not take it to the grave that they would consider putting their earthly riches to work for others. And so we are not all able to do it - all of us are not able to open a Trust, but we all have a part to do,” Mr Campbell said.

“I am aware that the ministry has partnered for a very long time with the GB Children’s Home... it is a testimony of what you have done as custodians, and an indication of how serious you take the commitment that I am sure translates into lives of the children.”

Mr Campbell underscored three ministerial priorities: the children, older persons and persons with disabilities.

“We have a responsibility to pour into their lives to ensure that when they take over the reigns of power they are able not only to sustain the efforts we made, but take us to the next level,” Mr Campbell said.

Mr Campbell noted Mr Christie’s aversion to publicity for his donations, but said it is important that the public is made aware of his generosity.

“I respect your need and want for privacy,” Mr Campbell said, “but I beg your indulgence in allowing us to talk about you and tell the public about you and what you have done.

Because it is moments like this that helps us sensitise what is being done here and to kind of prop the corporate community and others who are able to identify that there are such needs, and to become like-minded and give this kind of assistance.”

Mr Campbell said: “I ask the media when there is a gap because there is no commercial to be played to use those moments to remind persons of the kind generous acts taking place today, with a clip saying ‘there is room for more generosity and more room for work to be done in this regard’.”

The Minister also commended the staff of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home for their good and noble service to the children.