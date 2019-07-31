Are More Coming From Europe?

EDITOR, The Tribune

The Tourism Director General made a comment as to the impact of the Lenny Kravits promotional videos promoting the Bahamas…she made mention that Mr Kravits had concerts in Europe at stadiums with 60+000 audiences.

On the face of things - great?

But Director General is talking about Europe…Tourism over the past two-years has never confirmed that there has been an increase in European arrivals so please…give the whole truth as the truth never lies!

If there has been let’s hear the good news as European visitors stay much longer than Canadians and Americans who rarely stay more than three-four days.

T K ALBURY

Nassau

July 22, 2019