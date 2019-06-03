Boy 'Critical' In Hospital After He's Run Over By Car

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A TODDLER was left in critical condition in hospital following a traffic “mishap” in Eleuthera on Friday, police said.

The boy sustained an injury to the head after being hit by a reversing vehicle.

The child is one year and 11 months old, according to Superintendent Shanta Knowles.

He is currently being treated in New Providence and an investigation is continuing, according to police.

“Police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating a traffic mishap [on Friday] which has left a child detained in hospital,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement released this weekend.

“According to reports, shortly after 5pm, a resident of Green Castle, arrived at home with a male child. He secured the vehicle, leaving the child inside and got into another vehicle.

“As he was reversing, he heard the child screaming. He got out of the vehicle and noticed that the child was at the rear of this vehicle and bleeding from an injury to the head.” The child was taken to the Rock Sound Community Clinic and later flown to a hospital in Nassau where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigations are continuing.