Staff In Morgue Walkout

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

STAFF at Princess Margaret Hospital’s Morgue Department staged a walkout yesterday due to the discovery of mould. The matter has been remediated, according to PHA Deputy Managing Director Lyrone Burrows, who explained the development was likely due to the improper use of an air-conditioning closet.

The Tribune understands several people who visited the morgue were turned away following the discovery yesterday morning.

Mr Burrows said: “There appears to have been an issue with condensation, some of that has to do with items improperly stored in an A/C closet. They were using the A/C closet as filing station, perhaps due to inability to find alternative space that along with some duct taping coming off of an A/C vent, resulted in condensation which created the possibility of mould.

He said: “But that has been corrected, items that were in the A/C closet were removed to allow the A/C to function properly.

“Services were not suspended,” he added.

“They ceased services when they walked out of the morgue. I know that all of the issues have been resolved and communicated effectively with the head of the area.”

The Public Hospitals Authority’s budget has been increased to $223,455,825 from $216,000,000 in the 2019/2020 Budget.

The allocation for building maintenance also saw an increase to $448,659, up from $100,000.

Equipment maintenance, maintenance of generators, A/C and other machinery, grounds maintenance, and office furniture upkeep seem to be new line items all receiving $31,100; $279,050; $1,195,425 and $20,000 respectively.