By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Agricultural Food Safety Authority will host a food safety seminar today.

Christopher Worrell, BAFSA executive director, said on December 20, 2018 the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed June 7 as World Food Safety Day.

Mr Worell said: “For the first time in 2019 the world speaks with one voice, one focus and with one goal in mind and that is to make food safe. The food safety and quality unit of the Bahamas Agriculture Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) will celebrate the significant milestone in the global food industry and has literally sounded the alarm on unsafe food practices.

“The World Food Safety Day brings greater focus on the best practices that should be employed at all stages of the food chain: farmers, processors, distributors and all persons that come in contact with food that is intended for human and animal consumption should practice food safety every day from the farm to the fork.”

The food safety seminar will be held at the National Training Centre today from 9am to 4 pm.

Mr Worrell said various presenters will discuss how private and public relationships can address food safety issues.

He added: “To ensure our food is safe, BAHFSA is committed to strengthening the regulatory scientific and technological capacities to address the rising concerns of food safety and as much as possible help to mitigate the health risk due to food borne pathogens.

“Safe food equates to good nutrition and strengthens our food security. Food security ensures that food is accessible, and this create a sustainable system that promotes the economic development of the Bahamas.”

Dr Patricia Johnson, director of food safety and quality, shared five key food safety tips.

“Always be clean and to clean your contact surfaces where you’re preparing your food. Also, to wash your hands constantly and thoroughly at least for 20 seconds with warm soapy water to remove any dirt and reduce that contamination. Separate your raw food from ready to eat food,” Dr Johnson said.