Wreaths Laid At Labour Day Parade For Fallen Union Members

Union members paid their respects yesterday to the four colleagues who died in last year's Labour Day parade.

Among those paying tribute to Tami Gibson, Tabitha Haye, Kathleen Fernander and Dianna Gray-Ferguson - who died after a car ran into last year's parade - was Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes.

Ahead of the event, he had said efforts would be made to ensure there was no repeat of last year's incident, and yesterday he laid a wreath in memory of the four women.

A number of other union leaders also laid wreaths near to the spot where the collision took place.

Last year, a man was charged before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain with four counts of manslaughter by negligence stemming from the June 1 incident, which also injured 24 people.

