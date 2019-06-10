Man Shot Dead In Nassau Village

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Nassau Village on Sunday night.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, the man was standing in front of a home on Price Street.

He was approached by the occupants of a vehicle who opened fire, hitting him in the body, before speeding away.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.