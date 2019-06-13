Controversy Over Ca Smith Appointment ‘Unfortunate’, Admits Minnis

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday called the controversy surrounding his pick for Governor General, C A Smith, “unfortunate,” insisting the circumstances of his gaffe would be taken into consideration by Buckingham Palace.
Dr Minnis, in addressing the issue on the sidelines of a swearing-in ceremony for the nation’s new Chief Justice Brian Moree, QC, said it was unfortunate the country had arrived at a point where private conversations cannot be held without individuals feeling the need to record them for social media.
“It’s unfortunate we’ve reached that degree in our society,” he told reporters, adding: “But that’s a matter Buckingham (Palace) will view.”
Last month, Mr Smith was captured on video detailing the circumstances behind his decision to resign as the non-resident ambassador to seven South American countries.
“As a result of Her Majesty the Queen appointing me to be Governor General I found it necessary to have to resign in the position,” Mr Smith said in the video, recorded at a farewell luncheon at the Passport Office in Freeport. “I had to be transited to another position. The swearing-in will take place on the last Friday of June in Nassau.”
His comments came as a bit of surprise, as there were no formal indications of the government’s intent to replace the current Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.
Mr Smith was first sworn in as deputy to Dame Marguerite last year.
Mr Smith has since issued an apology for the mishap.
Shortly after the blunder, Official Opposition Leader Philip Davis called it a shocking breach of protocol. He urged Dr Minnis to abandon Mr Smith’s appointment, asserting his break in protocol set a bad precedent for someone ascending to high office.
Meanwhile, Dr Minnis yesterday also confirmed that he is awaiting “correspondence” from Queen Elizabeth on his recommendation to have Mr Smith replace Dame Marguerite in the coming weeks.
Commenting on the status of the ongoing process, the Killarney MP said: “(Dame Marguerite) would’ve gone over to visit Her Majesty, after which I would’ve sent forth a recommendation for a replacement but that is not completed until it’s confirmed by the Queen, after which they would send that correspondence back so the process was really in train right now.”
Dame Marguerite was appointed Governor General on July 8, 2014, by the last Christie administration.
Comments
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Minnis is so right ......... this is where we have come to in this country with unfiltered use of social media ................ It is easy to identify WHO started the thread ...... deal with that person.
TalRussell 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Oh how sweet for your comrade have most trusted streetwise source.deep behind heavily policeman's guarded PMO doors who has it that word either made its way directly/indirectly CA, about the PM's rethinking procrastination C.A's appoint makes sense why 'someone' wanted outfox the PM - before it be's too late make move, hence, enter rush broke with royal protocol, yes, no.................... hell be's with political risks snatching away waiting Queen not never speaks name C.A............ Can't just be making this, that kinds thing up................
moncurcool 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Why did the Tribune use that picture. Makes him look tired for the position. However, I wonder when we will rise up in this country and be free from the shackles of a position that only shows us still beholden to the colonists of Britain. And we say we independent? .
Agree with @sheeprunner though. Private conversations need to stay that way. The man has a right to tell whoever he wants to privately that he was appointed to be GG. Why this is such a fun for a ceremonial post that shackles us to a country that does not even respect us to place an embassy in our nation, is really beyond me.
joeblow 37 minutes ago
Smith's excitement at living free on the public dime AGAIN, got the best of him.
