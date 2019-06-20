It's Painful When I See Young People Trying To Buy Land In This Country, Their Country And They Can't Afford It

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS he revealed changes to the handling of Crown land applications, Prime Minnis Dr Hubert Minnis questioned "how the hell" some persons are able to claim ownership of large parcels of land, adding the government is coming to take it back.

"It is distressing and more painful to me as I visit the Family Islands and move about through New Providence. It is more painful than the night I was dismissed as leader of the opposition," Dr Minnis said yesterday.

"It's more painful when I see so many young people trying to buy land in this country, their country and they cannot afford it.

"Yet individuals of different stature have 2,000, 3,000 acres and you and me want to ask the question, how the hell they got it? I won't call any names but they know who they are, but what I will say is that we coming to take the land back."

This triggered a shouting match between seated members from both sides of government, with one opposition MP saying: "How far back you going? We want justice in The Bahamas."

Regarding the Crown land matters, Dr Minnis said the government will eliminate taxes on selling land or transferring ownership to an immediate family member. He said quite often the taxes are too high and a barrier to passing on land to family members.

Further, persons who currently hold their land in a company will no longer have to pay taxes to transfer land to an immediate family member from that business.

The same will apply when there is no change in beneficial owner on the transfer of land. This includes, but is not limited to when the transfer is made from a person to his company or vice versa.

Currently, Dr Minnis said the government is carefully addressing settling matters for approved Crown land leases and grant beginning in the southern islands.

"We will commence, in short order, with the settling of matters for approved Crown land leases and grants within the MICAL constituency - the islands of Great Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, and Crooked Island. We will continue island by island."

He said those who have applied for Crown land leases or grants will receive attention in the next phase, but it was only right and fair that the government first deal with those who have already paid for their land or who have been granted land, but are awaiting final documents.