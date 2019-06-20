New Policy On Renewal Of E-Passports Announced

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement yesterday to announce its new policy on the renewal of e-passports.

Effective immediately, persons renewing their electronic passports are required to submit the following upon application: a completed application form; the existing electronic passport; a standard passport-sized photo; and the applicant’s National Insurance Board Smart Card.

It is anticipated that this new policy will provide a more efficient process for the renewing of e-passports, the ministry said.

For additional information, the public is invited to visit the ministry’s website: www.mofa.gov.bs