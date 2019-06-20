Shaunae Breaks Women's 300m World Record

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With the IAAF World Championships just three months away, Shaunae Miller-Uibo has shown that she's in tip-top shape in pursuit of her first world title.

Competing at the 58th edition of the Golden Spike Ostrava, an IAAF World Challenge Meeting in the Czech Republic on Thursday, Miller-Uibo clocked 34.41 seconds to win the rarely contested women's 300 metres.

In her first outdoor 3/4 of a lap race ever, the 25-year-old double 200/400m national record holder erased the previous world record of 35.30 set by Ana Guevara at altitude in Mexico City in 2003.

Miller-Uibo's closest rival in the race was American Brittany Brown in her personal best of 35.91.

Also at the meet, Steven Gardiner, the Bahamian double 200/400m record holder, posted his season's best of 44.95 to easily win the men's 400m.

The 23-year-old Abaco native was trailed by Abbas Abubaker of Bahrain in 45.86.

Both Miller-Uibo and Gardiner are expected to head the Bahamian delegation to the World Championships in Doha, Qatar from September 28 to October 6 where they will decide whether to go after the title in the 200 or the 400m.

Miler-Uibo, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games 400m champion, had her best World Championship showing in Beijing, China in 2015 when she won silver in the 400m. She won bronze in the 200m in London, England in 2017.

Gardiner, on the other hand, earned a silver medal at the last World Championships in London.