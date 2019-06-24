Two Men In Hospital After Shootings

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men are in hospital after they were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, according to police.

In the first incident, a man was walking on Malvern Road in the Yellow Elder Gardens area shortly after 7pm Friday, when he was approached by an armed man, who opened fire in his direction, hitting him in the body before escaping.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

In the second incident, police said a 19-year-old man was standing in the area of an apartment complex on Windsor Lane shortly before 10pm Saturday when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before fleeing on foot.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition. Investigations in both cases are continuing.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any other crime is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).