97 Haitians Guilty Of Illegal Landing

NEARLY 100 Haitian migrants appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux yesterday and were convicted of illegal landing.

The 97 migrants were ordered early deportation. This group included 86 men and 11 women. They were turned over to immigration officials and are scheduled to depart from Inagua for Port-au-Prince, Haiti today at 9am.

This group of migrants were apprehended by officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force onboard ‘Enduring Friendship’ on June 20 near Castle Island, just south of Acklins. This group consisted of 86 men, 11 women and three minors. They were transported to Inagua by HMBS L L Smith and turned over to immigration officials. Officers from the Department of Immigration’s enforcement unit were immediately deployed to Inagua to assist in processing, protection and escort of these migrants.