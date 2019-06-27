32-Year-Old Accused Of Murdering Mdeez

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

SHAMANO Cooper is responsible for murdering Bahamian singer Devon “Mdeez” Knight last week, police have alleged.

The 32-year-old Sandilands Village Road resident was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a single murder charge stemming from the June 21 incident.

According to reports from police, on the date in question, Knight was involved in an altercation with someone who stabbed him.

An injured Knight reportedly tried to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness on the way and collided into another vehicle.

Given the nature of the charge, Cooper was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to August 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was ordered to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

However, The Tribune understands Cooper will apply for bail in the Supreme Court to avoid being in custody ahead of the service of his VBI. He is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Whitney Johnson was charged with murdering Jareth Cartwright in the Pinewood Gardens area just hours after Knight was stabbed.

According to police reports, shortly after 11pm on Friday, a man was walking on Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens, when he was approached by a man who stabbed him in his body before running away.

The deceased was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Johnson was not require to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to a later date for service of a VBI.

Bail was denied and he was remanded into custody in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.