Milestone For Aliv

ALIV celebrated a new milestone yesterday: the official launch of ‘Freedom Simplified’, its new prepaid packages inclusive of free and unlimited calling and texting between Aliv patrons.

Chief Alive Officer Damian Blackburn said this was the first time changes were made to the company’s prepaid plans since the telecommunications company launched two and a half years ago.

Mr Blackburn said: “It’s a great day here in Aliv, every day is a great day, but this is very special for us indeed. We’ve had absolutely amazing feedback from our customers.

“We’ve decided to do something based on feedback from our customers that we believe is fundamental relaunch of our prepaid plan. We really love this because we believe it’s going to meet the customer’s needs.”

He added: “Freedom simplified: we’re simplifying the prepaid experience for all of our customers. We are launching prepaid plans today that include VAT. The price you see is simply the price you’ll pay. Gone are the days in Aliv when you had to (feel) for change in your pocket.”

Mr Blackburn said Aliv has also enhanced and relaunched its Freedom and Liberty plans.

He said: “We now have a $6 price point, $12 price point, $25 price point and $35 price point in our best-selling seven-day plan.

“We also have restructured our liberty range of plans our 30-day plans. We now have $30, $60, $90 and our unlimited $140.”

Officials have previously revealed that Aliv has a subscriber base of 150,000 customers based on a 60-day subscriber ‘churn’ cycle.