Video: Stacked Shopping Carts Used In Store Break In

Video Break in at food store

This video from social media shows the aftermath of a break in at a food store involving a hole in the roof, ropes and stacked shopping carts.

Officers were called to the store on Baillou Hill Road and Poincianna Avenue at around 1am on Thursday after an alarm was activated.

At the scene, they discovered the culprits had cut a hole in the roof and, using ropes, lowered themselves into the store. Then, using a heap of shopping carts, were able to climb to the ceiling and escape via the roof.

It is unknown what was stolen at this time.