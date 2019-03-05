Gunman Robs Man Of Cash And Iphone

POLICE are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery that happened on Sunday.

According to police, shortly after 11pm a man was standing outside his home on Hamster Road when he was approached by a gunman. The man robbed him of cash and an iPhone before escaping in a Toyota Passo, licence plate number AD2032.

Police also said five men and a teenage girl were arrested for marijuana possession on Sunday. After 11pm, Mobile Division officers searched a building at Flex Terrace, Malcolm Road where they discovered the marijuana. The six persons who were arrested are expected to be charged in court this week.