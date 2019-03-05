Law Enforcement Leadership Programme Gets Underway

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SIXTEEN law enforcement officers will participate in a three-month programme to earn certification in law enforcement leadership.

A ceremony marking the start of the programme was held yesterday at the University of the Bahamas (UB).

The participants include 10 senior police officers from around the country and six senior corrections officers.

The first part of the programme will take place at UB. The participants will also spend less than a month abroad in an internship through the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange at the George State University.

That internship’s director, Dr Robert Friedman, attended yesterday’s ceremony.

The participants were chosen randomly, according to programme coordinator Dr Chaswell Hanna, who said all senior officers will eventually participate in the programme.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the programme will focus on written and oral communication, finance, budgeting, human resources management and “critical global issues and trends facing law enforcement today.”

“The dynamics of crime and criminality has changed locally, regionally and internationally along with other social aspects,” he said. “The old modus operandi in which law enforcement officers operated in isolation away from their colleagues and supervisors is no longer relevant or acceptable. Professional development training is essential for good performance.

“Advanced training beyond initial recruitment ensures confidence in officers who are often called upon to make decisions which impact their lives, the lives of others, inclusive of taking the life of another, suspending an individual’s constitutional rights, making arrests and conducting searches under the prescribed law. Furthermore, he or she must have the inclination for continued learning. By providing such opportunities, each law enforcement agency will always have a constant cadre of competent professionals from which the next generation of leaders can be selected simultaneously. “