Tech Centre To Tap Into Creative Skills Of The Young

By RIEL MAJOR

THE Fort Charlotte MakerSpace, Technology and Innovation Centre was officially opened on Sunday for residents of the area.

Mark Humes, Fort Charlotte MP, said he wanted to create a space where residents can feel comfortable and be inspired to be great innovators.

Mr Humes said when contacted yesterday: “It’s an educational centre and all-purpose multi-function centre. Our aim is to see how we can impart knowledge to this generation of young people in areas that are typically not tapped into. Hopefully giving them the kinds of training that at the end of the day will help them create careers and not just jobs.

“I don’t think we tap into creative innovative skills of our young people. It’s no knock against our educational system, but I think when you look at the interest of our young people today they’re all driven by technology. I think we still continue to use a 1970s, late ‘80s and ‘90s model for a 21st century generation. I think that’s why we lose so many of our young people in the school system because the things that we are trying to get them engaged in they’re not engaged.”

Mr Humes wants the residents of Fort Charlotte to know that all classes are free of charge.

“Each course is 12 weeks long, whether Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday and Thursday or Thursday and Saturday. (The classes) are designed to be like a full semester of courses. The only thing right now this year are the classes are not accredited but as we move on in the development, we hope to have the classes accredited so that they can be transferable whether to BTVI or the University of The Bahamas.

“The centre will be outfitted with a variety of maker equipment, including scanners, 3D printers, and laser cutting machines and will be open to youth, young adults, and adults from the immediate Fort Charlotte community. It will engage dynamic tech and creative art professionals to create and deliver an engaging curriculum that will introduce young participants to computer hardware design, computer operating systems, robotics, computer programming, python programming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It will also cater to young creative artists interested in 2D and 3D animation, graphic and gaming design, filmmaking, and photography.

“We have course application forms at the constituency office on Providence Avenue. Again, this is primarily for the residents of Fort Charlotte. They can pick up a class registration form at the office and turn it in there. We’ll evaluate the students’ ability in the respective areas and invite them to participate in the course.”

In addition to the educational centre opening, Mr Humes highlighted the opening of an ice-cream store.

He said: “The ice cream portion of it is just an additional revenue generator for the centre and for other projects that will go on in the community also giving an individual the opportunity of a small business startup opportunity for individuals as well. This is something that I’d like to look at how do we sort of create avenues for small business startups in the area.”