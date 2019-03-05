Biker Dies In Crash ‘Running Red Light’

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 30-year-old man is dead following another traffic accident, the sixth victim in a little over a week. While the deceased has not been identified, The Tribune understands he is Clarence Dean Jr. He is the 12th traffic fatality of the year, according to police.

Police said Dean was riding a motorcycle with a female passenger shortly after 3am yesterday.

The two were reportedly travelling south on East Street when the deceased failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a GMC Silverado truck travelling west on Soldier Road.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where the male died at some point yesterday morning.

Up to press time, the female victim was listed in serious condition.

Police said the male driver of the truck sustained no injures during the crash.

Investigations are ongoing.

In an interview with The Tribune, Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux, the officer in-charge of public safety, urged motorists to exhibit a greater degree of caution and care while traversing the streets.

ACP Deleveaux called the recent run of traffic related deaths “horrifying,” as he implored members of the public to “pay attention” to traffic signals, lights and signs.

“We are out across the country doing all we can to caution drivers and pedestrians as they move about the streets. What we are seeing is a lack of caution and care; and more needs to be done to bring that about,” he said.

“We are asking Bahamians not to text and drive; put down the cell phones and other devices and give your focus to the roads. Please do not drink and drive; it is extremely dangerous. And for God’s sake, slow down. Nassau is 21 by seven, there is no need to speed,” he added.

ACP Deleveaux said police will continue to “aggressively pursue” those motorists who continue to risk their lives and the of others.

He also raised concerns over the number of drivers operating vehicles without possessing a valid driver’s licence and adequate insurance.

“We’re seeing this and this is a problem,” he said. “I say this and I want to make it clear, it is not permitted and if we find you, you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Over the weekend, three people died as a result of two separate car accidents. Police said two men were travelling south on Queens Highway, South Andros in a Honda Accord around 6pm on Saturday when the driver lost control and collided into the Bank of the Bahamas building.

The two men died on the scene.

Meanwhile a pedestrian believed to be in his 40s was stuck and killed in the area of Tonique Williams Darling Highway around 9pm last Friday.

These incidents came after the death of Bernard Saunders, 17, who was in the rear seat of a car when he was killed after the driver lost control around 3am on Frank Watson Boulevard on Thursday, February 28.

Three others were taken to hospital and were said to be in serious but stable condition at last report.

And a woman was killed on Monday, February 25 in a hit-and-run accident on Sea Link Drive off East Street South.

A man was also injured at the time.