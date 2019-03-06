Local Taxes For Local Needs

EDITOR, The Tribune

Please let me know if the following analogy is incorrect.

Mr A, a Bahamian citizen, owns and lives in a three-bedroom detached house in a nice subdivision in Nassau for which he pays real property tax. Mr B, also a Bahamian citizen, lives in Abaco and has constructed and lives in a large five-bedroom detached house for which he pays no real property taxes.

Mr A therefore is subsidising Mr B and his property for minor road repairs, garbage collection, street lighting, etc. I understand the original idea of this was to encourage people to leave New Providence and live in the Family Islands. However, from the analogy above, this seems to have lost its reason and all properties in The Bahamas should be charged. I fully acknowledge that there should be dispensation for the poorer southern islands.

Apart from that, local taxes should be paid to the local authority and used for the purposes indicated.

Please do not tell me that, to institute taxes for the Family Islands would cause the government to lose seats. If any incoming new government were to abolish the same, it would probably lose all the seats in New Providence anyway.

The same goes for New Providence. Why on earth should the government Ministry of Works responsible for all major works have to fix every single pothole. This should be done by the local authority which would collect its own taxes to pay for the same.

INTERESTED SPECTATOR

Nassau

February 14, 2019