So Just How Serious Is Our Pm About Caricom?

EDITOR, The Tribune
Just how serious is the Prime Minister when it comes to CARICOM? Stayed one day and flew off to New York for a personal event, an award from UWI Alumni Association. Congrats on the award!
Curious first class from the CARICOM meeting in St. Kitts Nevis to New York cost what?
Hope Prime Minister saw this was not a legitimate Government expense, but one for his account? What was the size of the party, that accompanied him to New York? Who paid for their tickets and hotel bill?
By the time he returns, one hopes he will have cleared his thoughts, on firing Ministers Duane Sands and Marvin Dames… Sir based on your public insistence over the Alfred Grey issue it is my opinion that Sands and Dames on that principle alone must go and go now.
Mid-term Budget…Communication statements can be rebutted by the Opposition, they have all the rights. Mr. Speaker, you have to give them appropriate time.
ABRAHAM MOSS
Nassau
February 28, 2019
birdiestrachan 13 minutes ago
Mr: Gray was defending a poor black boy from a family Island. who did not deserve time in Jail. There is no need to put so many young men in jail
But the hypocrites saw nothing wrong when the Bare foot Bandit whose offences were very serious served no time in Jail,
The Truth is the PM is afraid of Dames and Sands . He dare not touch them.
