So Just How Serious Is Our Pm About Caricom?

EDITOR, The Tribune

Just how serious is the Prime Minister when it comes to CARICOM? Stayed one day and flew off to New York for a personal event, an award from UWI Alumni Association. Congrats on the award!

Curious first class from the CARICOM meeting in St. Kitts Nevis to New York cost what?

Hope Prime Minister saw this was not a legitimate Government expense, but one for his account? What was the size of the party, that accompanied him to New York? Who paid for their tickets and hotel bill?

By the time he returns, one hopes he will have cleared his thoughts, on firing Ministers Duane Sands and Marvin Dames… Sir based on your public insistence over the Alfred Grey issue it is my opinion that Sands and Dames on that principle alone must go and go now.

Mid-term Budget…Communication statements can be rebutted by the Opposition, they have all the rights. Mr. Speaker, you have to give them appropriate time.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

February 28, 2019