Jamaican Teenager Denies Pretending To Be A Dentist

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN teenager who goes by the nickname “Pumpkin” yesterday refuted allegations he posed and billed himself as a local dentist over the last five months.

Jahvonie Montaque, 18, denied practicing and advertising himself as a dentist between October 28, 2018 and March 13 when arraigned before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

The West Bay Street resident further denied being found in possession and/or control of various dental health appliances, equipment or supplies without the proper authority, which he used to practice dentistry or perform dental work, on March 13.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, and he was remanded into custody in the interim. Montaque is married to a Bahamian woman, whom The Tribune understands is pregnant, however the magistrate indicated that his official status would have to confirmed by the Department of Immigration.

As Montaque is charged under the Dental Health Act as opposed to the Penal Code, the magistrate will use the adjournment to review the matter and to ensure that the proper law is applied to Montaque’s case. He is represented by attorneys Howard Thompson Jr and Keith Seymour.