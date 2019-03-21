Cca Succeeds In Halting Sarkis $2.25bn Lawsuit

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Baha Mar’s main contractor has persuaded a New York court to halt Sarkis Izmirlian’s $2.25bn fraud and breach of contract claim against it until its appeal has been heard.

The New York State Supreme court’s appeal division has stayed all aspects of the case against China Construction America (CCA) until it hears the contractor’s appeal against the lower court’s emphatic rejection of its bid to strike out Mr Izmirlian’s case.

The appeals division granted CCA’s request after agreeing that the Chinese state-owned firm was “at risk of irreparably” losing its right to take Mr Izmirlian’s claim to arbitration rather than have it continue through court proceedings.

“Absent a stay, Defendants will be forced to jeopardise their right to arbitration by filing counterclaims and by commencing discovery,” CCA and its attorneys argued, which the New York appeals court seemingly found persuasive.

The stay means CCA does not, for the moment, have to file a defence to Mr Izmirlian’s $2.25bn claim or begin the “discovery” and document request/exchange process with Baha Mar’s original developer. This effectively halts, and delays, the court case which is to CCA’s - rather than Mr Izmirlian’s advantage.

CCA has wanted to push the case into arbitration, and/or have it thrown out. But this was refused by the New York State Supreme Court, which comprehensively ruled in Mr Izmirlian’s favour.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla, in her ruling, found that Mr Izmirlian’s BML Properties could use the investors’ agreement with CCA to invoke New York as the appropriate location to resolve their legal disputes.

She ruled that there was nothing that bound Baha Mar’s original developer to arbitration, and rejected CCA’s argument that Mr Izmirlian and BML Properties could not bring “direct claims for a loss in the value of [their] equity investment as the loss simply reflects damages incurred by the company (Baha Mar)”.

Justice Scarpulla said an action could be brought where one shareholder suffered a disproportionate loss in comparison to others, noting that a CCA affiliate held $150m worth of preference shares in the Baha Mar project.

The New York court also found that the original Baha Mar developer had provided enough evidence to “sufficiently plead” fraud thanks to the numerous e-mails, documents and meetings referenced. It also rejected CCA’s argument that the fraud claims duplicated the breach of contract allegation.

In her ruling, Justice Scarpulla noted how Mr Izmirlian and his family lost their entire $845m equity investment in Baha Mar, along with “expected future profits”, after the project’s secured financier, the China Export-Import Bank, took possession of the mega resort and ultimately sold it to current owner, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).