70 Inmates Graduate After Studying Gospel

By RIEL MAJOR

THE Bahamas Department of Correctional Services hosted a ceremony for the second group of inmates graduating from the facility’s journey programme yesterday.

The programme is an eight-session course where inmates study the Gospel of Mark.

More than 70 inmates received certification and a gift bag for completing of the course.

Henry Johnson, department of gender and family affairs facilitator, congratulated the 75 inmates on the completion on the course and encouraged them to keep moving forward.



Mr Johnson said: “I think it is a tremendous amount of guts, tears and sweat that has gone into this and I think each and every one of you deserve a rousing round of applause. Life is a journey, and, on that road, you have to realise individually as you travel that road you’re going to be walking with some people.

“And when you walk with them you have to realise that there is a T-junction and you will have to go left if they right or right if they go left and if they go straight you go left or right because you never go back. I’m encouraging you today as you transcend from this programme into life after prison to be encouraged.”

Eugene Poitier, permanent secretary, said this course allowed inmates to concentrate on the life of Jesus, his reason for coming and encouraged the inmates to make good choices.



Apostle Leon Wallace, BDCS head chaplain, encouraged the inmates to have integrity and use what they have learned to encourage others.



He said: “The most of important persuasion to have in your entire arsenal is integrity. You have to understand who you are and the power that you have within you. You are obligated to persuade others of what you’ve learned. You will gain instant influence over others and inspire others to take action all while getting exactly what you want from life.”

Inmates, from each section on the prison, shared their experience from the course.



Anastasia Moree, female security inmate, said: “Today as I recap over the few weeks of this prison journey programme, I’m reminded of my personal spiritual and religious background that has propelled me to dig deeper into everything learned.

“This programme has motivated me to take sincere retrospection into my life and (resolve) to be better and wiser in my choices and not to become bitter of the consequences. I can truly say that this journey here in this programme has helped me to regain my faith and strength back into my spiritual walk with God in the way I was taught as a child.”

Otis Pratt, maximum security inmate, said: “The journey class is a unique class…Before entering the journey class I was like an insect caught in a spider’s web. The reason why I say that is because my mind was really messed up. (I had) plenty animosity, plenty unforgiveness, plenty hatred (sic). All the chains of bondage started to drop and the last chain of bondage that drop was (due to) the last footage we watched. I’m very appreciative…”

Angelo Brennen, medium security inmate, said: “It’s not an easy road but it was great being in this programme knowing that where we came from and where we plan on going. Knowing that the facilitators take the time out to encourage us to get closer to get to connect (with) God.”