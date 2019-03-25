Police Seize $12,000 Worth Of Marijuana

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE discovered and seized $12,000 worth of suspected marijuana and a firearm in Eight Mile Rock on the weekend.

According to reports, shortly after 2pm on Friday officers of the Flying Squad, acting on information, went to Grays Avenue in Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock where they found five plastic bags containing 12 pounds of marijuana. Officers also found a silver and black pistol containing four hollowed tip .380 ammunition in the bushes.

No arrest was made in the matter and an investigation is continuing.