Student Knifed To Death Outside School

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A NINTH-grade student was fatally stabbed Tuesday following an incident outside a school with another teenage boy.

The Tribune understands the victim is Perry Louis, a 15-year-old TA Thompson Junior High School student. The perpetrator is said to be a 16-year-old student from another school.

According to police, Louis and the other boy were involved in an argument in the Pitt Road area when “one of the males produced a knife and stabbed the other”. While the fight did not occur at either of the boys’ schools, the violent scene unfurled outside the premises of TG Glover Primary School.

The incident occurred around 4pm in the vicinity of Pitt Road, according to police.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing of a juvenile male student, which occurred shortly before 4pm this afternoon on Pitt Road,” Inspector Leonardo Burrows said Tuesday.

“The male was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition. A juvenile male is in custody assisting police with their investigations.”

Unfortunately, a short time later Insp Burrows confirmed that the victim had died of his injuries.

