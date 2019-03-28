New Equipment Will Help Deliver Critical Care

THE public health system has become the first in the region to introduce the ZOLL X Series cardiac monitor and ZOLL Auto Pulse equipment, something officials have heralded as a red letter day in healthcare.



The emergency medical technology which comes at a price tag of almost $400,000 is expected to significantly improve the delivery of care for critical emergency cases.

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands described the achievement as a personal and special one harkening back to when he served as the country’s first director of National Emergency Medical Services.

“For me this is personal to see how far EMS has come, and to know that we have invested significantly in the tools needed for them to continue the incredible work that they do,” Dr Sands said.

He added, “Giving them the opportunity to be able to impact the lives of those in medical distress is what we ought to be doing, and so we have spent nearly $400,000 on this equipment and we will spend more if it means that it is going to improve patient outcomes.”

Calling it a huge advancement for emergency services in the country, Director of NEMS Dr Alvery Hanna said the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is the first to introduce this level of medical technology.

“The X Series Monitor is particularly designed to work in the ambulance and the auto-pulse is a mechanical automated chest compression device that administers CPR at the prescribed rate and depth according to best practices and the guidelines of the American Heart Association,” she said.

Dr Hanna further noted that the devices will enhance safety for staff. “For proper hand placement (during chest compression) staff would have to be standing in the moving ambulance and that is of course a challenge, and there is of course the challenge of fatigue. So with the use these automated devices those challenges would be eliminated,” Dr Hanna said.



Trainers from global manufacturer ZOLL Medical Corporation demonstrated the features of the devices to NEMS managers and staff and provided instruction over two days in preparation for the installation of the new equipment in ambulances.