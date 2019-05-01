Activists Call For Stronger Laws To Counter Dumping

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

WATERKEEPERS Bahamas yesterday joined the chorus of activists calling for stronger environmental laws in the wake of revelations over dumping by Carnival Cruise line.

Rasheema Ingraham, the group’s executive director, said the incident highlights the need for more legislative action.

She said: “We are going to have more cruise ships wanting to have private destinations in The Bahamas so we will have more traffic through our waters. Urgently we definitely need to focus solely on environmental laws or a legislation that affects the movement of ships or any type of large passenger vessels.

“We’ve seen manifestos and the charter of governance talking about environmental laws that they’re going to enact but this is 20 years later. We’ve had consecutive government changes and no attention has been given to environmental legislation. But we’ve had the sales of private islands or communities and we’ve had the increased level of agreements with cruise liners and other vessels whether they be for commercial or passengers.”

Ms Ingraham said the country should also move in the direction of releasing beach notices so the public can be aware of the water conditions on a regular basis.

“You [can] have high levels of sewage or faecal coliform [present] where persons can get sick from that. If you have people who are snorkelling or swimming and they’re exposed to that…you will find that with small children, older children or people who have cuts on them they can get sick from being exposed to those things and whatever [pollutants are] in the water,” she said.

“Our beaches are our prime attraction... [we need notices] because there is so much that can happen. If there was a large outbreak, are our hospitals now prepared to handle these things? Do we have sufficient doctors on staff who would be able to identify and treat whatever type of illness that may arise from that exposure?’”

The executive director said she has received backlash in the past from “the people in charge” for trying to bring awareness to the public about water conditions.

Ms Ingraham said: “I think it’s a fault on both parts. A fault on our part because maybe we did not do a very good job with letting the public know the type of work that we were doing. But also, a fault of the persons in charge not wanting the public to have an outcry or react to the fact that these are some of things that happen in our country.



“Some of these things happen because we allow them to happen or we are the culprits ourselves. If we are not aware of the things that are occurring that we can prevent or the things that we are doing that we can stop and then we see something like this is happening, we wouldn’t know that this would have been the result.”

Waterkeepers Bahamas monitors 20 beaches throughout Grand Bahama, Bimini and New Providence now including Montagu Beach, Saunders Beach and Goodman’s Bay.

The organisation tests the waters biweekly during the swimming months starting from April until about the end of October. From November up to the end March, the group tests once a month.

The public can keep up to date with the biweekly results by visiting their Facebook page, Waterkeepers Bahamas.

Two weeks ago, this newspaper reported how Carnival Corporation broke international environmental laws many times in Bahamian waters, according to a newly-released court mandated report.

The report, which covers April 2017 to April 2018 and was prepared by a US court-appointed monitor, reveals how Carnival illegally dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated sewage in Bahamian waters along with more than 8,000 gallons of food waste.

And in December 2016, the Princess Cruise Lines, a subsidiary of a Carnival Corporation, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts related to vessel pollution and efforts to conceal that pollution, one count of conspiracy, four counts of failure to maintain accurate records and two counts of obstruction of justice. The cruise line had to pay a $40 million criminal penalty, the largest ever for deliberate vessel pollution.

The dumping violated the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) which specifies how food waste and sewage must be disposed.

The US government has extracted millions from companies over the years by aggressively enforcing compliance with MARPOL, but it is not clear whether the Bahamas has the legislative framework in place to do the same.